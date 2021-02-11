COLUMBIA - While leaving cars running for longer periods of time seems like a good idea on colder days, it is leading to higher theft rates, according to the Columbia Police Department.
CPD held a roundtable discussion about the increase in thefts Thursday morning. The department showed videos of Ring cameras capturing neighborhood theft and maps breaking down types of vehicle theft, including those who steal guns from vehicles.
According to Detective Sergeant Matt Gremore, it is a city-wide issue.
“If we had a neighborhood where we could say 'this is where its happening the most’ then we would be able to focus our resources towards that," Gremore said. "This being the entire city that's affected by this crime, its not like we can pinpoint the crime and say this is where we need the most awareness for it. It makes it very difficult.”
Gremore is the head of the department of property crimes. As an officer who reads every theft report, he saw a large increase in the theft of cars and items inside them.
According to the maps, in 2019, there were 551 incidents where something was stolen from a parked car. In 2020, the number jumped up to 785, a 42% increase in just one year.
In 2019, CPD tracked 313 stolen cars which increase to 441 stolen cars in 2020, a 40% increase.
Gremore said these thefts are spread out across neighborhoods.
"If it's involving a parked car, that’s where its gonna be at. Apartment complexes, gas stations, streets, cul-de-sacs, it's across the board," he said.
Columbia residents have mixed reviews about locking their cars when they are running errands around town, especially during the day.
Columbia resident Alex Pierce left his car running while stopping in the UPS Store.
"For my car I mean, I don’t really mind leaving it on," Pierce said. "I’m standing right there next to the window, I can see someone come up to take it I guess so it doesn’t bother me much."
Other Columbia residents do not feel as safe.
"I don't leave it running unless there's someone in the vehicle," Dale Milam said. "It's just not safe."
While CPD did not have conclusive statistics of the amount of thefts so far this winter, Gremore said victims of car theft are emotional about having their safety compromised.
"I think you lose your sense of privacy," he said. "It is kind of a safety concern to know that someone has violated your privacy and broken into your car. There’s definitely some stress that it causes. I’m sure people share that with neighbors and there’s a sense of fear that comes with it."
As for advice for the people of Columbia, Gremore offered an easy slogan to follow.
"Beep it to keep it. Just keep your cars locked."