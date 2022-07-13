Belfonte Dairy issues recall of 'Chocolate to Die For' 1.5 quarts

KANSAS CITY − Belfonte Dairy, a Kansas City ice cream and dairy company, has issued a recall of one of its ice cream flavors.
The 1.5 quarts "Chocolate to Die For" premium ice cream may contain undeclared peanuts, which comes at a risk for those with allergies or sensitivities to peanuts.
The company said it received a consumer complaint and became aware that the cartons were distributed in packages that did not declare the presence of peanuts.
Belfonte has not received any reports of illnesses associated, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The products were sold at Hy-Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart and Heartland Stores and distributors in Kansas City, the Kansas City metro area, Columbia and Springfield, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The affected product will contain a use by date of May 18, 2024 or June 8, 2024, and a plant code of 29-050. Other Belfonte products are not part of the recall.
The ice cream can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.