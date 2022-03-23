MARIES COUNTY − A Belle man was arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography Monday after an extensive investigation by the Maries County Sheriff's Office.
Eldon Rakestraw was served with a warrant for his arrest Monday while already serving time at the Maries County Jail.
The Maries County Sheriff's Office said Rakestraw's warrant included six counts of possession of child pornography, a class C felony, and 51 counts of possession of child pornography, a class B felony.
The sheriff's office said the pornographic images and videos were located on Rakestraw's personal cell phone seized during a search warrant.
Rakestraw was serving a 7-day shock treatment sentence stemming from a January 2022 parole violation plea deal, where he pled guilty to two counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of witness tampering, the sheriff's office said. He was sentenced to a 7-year prison sentence for each charge, with a suspended execution of sentence, which required 5 years of supervised probation.
The sheriff's office said Rakestraw also has an open case in Maries County Circuit Court stemming from a fall 2021 investigation into a report of child molestation.
A judge revoked Rakestraw's bond. He remains in the Maries County Jail. He has not been formally charged, according to online court records.