MONTGOMERY - A Bellflower man was seriously injured Monday night after overturning his four wheeler in Montgomery County.
According to a crash report by the Highway Patrol, at 8 p.m., 41-year-old Thomas Hull was heading south on South Walnut Street, approximately 200 feet south of Prairie View in Bellflower.
The crash happened when Hull lost control of his four wheeler, overturned and hit his head on the gravel, the report said.
Hull sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
According to the report, Hull was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.