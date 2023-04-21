COLUMBIA - MU and the Missouri Students Association (MSA) dedicated a white bench in Peace Park in honor of Harlan, the dog, on Friday. The 11-year-old Great Pyrenees had a stroke back in February and had to be put down. He was loved by many in the MU community.
The dedication ceremony started with a speech from MSA President Josiah Mendoza. MU Chancellor Mun Choi also spoke and invited Harlan's owner, Cris Wood, to say a few words. MSA Vice President Molly Miller then shared her personal experiences with Harlan.
Many of Harlan’s fans and furry friends have arrived to honor him and celebrate the bench. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8lJtIq1QMX— Ireland Shelton (@ireland_shelton) April 21, 2023
"When Josiah and I were running for the MSA positions, we were in Speakers Circle a lot," Miller said. "So, [I was] able to interact with Harlan a lot during that period last spring. That's something that I will definitely hold very dear."
Many students, faculty and community members showed up to support the new bench. Even Harlan's breeder and niece, Luna, and her owner came to the ceremony.
"I'm not surprised," Miller said. "It's great to see, you know, more community members than just students here. Obviously, Harlan had a big impact not just on students, but on the greater Columbia community. So, being able to see that here today was really special."
Including Harlan’s niece, Luna. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bQPDjQRrET— Ireland Shelton (@ireland_shelton) April 21, 2023
Harlan's owner has already been enjoying the bench and says the sentiment touched his heart.
"I walk around campus a lot, and I'll just stop in there and sit on it," Wood said. "But it's really cool. Nothing I ever expected."
Wood enjoyed seeing the joy that Harlan brought to all members of the community. He said he is also grateful for the support he has received since Harlan's death.
"Everyone was just heartbroken when he passed away," Wood said. "[But we've received] a big outpouring of love."
Two students who attended are glad they now have a reminder of Harlan whenever they walk on campus.
"I think it's nice to have a reminder of him on campus," Dylan Hamann said. "And the added touch that it's white. So, you immediately think of Harlan even if you're seeing it from way down the street."
Harlan's owner misses him but thinks this white bench is the perfect way to continue his legacy.
"It's a great memory for everybody to have," Wood said. "The white bench is just really cool."