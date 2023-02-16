COLUMBIA — The annual Roots N Blues Festival will have a new name starting this year.
Tickets to the inaugural Treeline Music Fest go on sale Friday at noon with the official lineup coming this spring, the organizers announced on social media.
The music festival is scheduled to start Sept. 29 in Stephens Lake Park in Columbia and runs through Oct. 1.
Last year's lineup included twenty-four artists and groups throughout the three-day festival, including famous country singer Tanya Tucker and pop icon Chaka Khan.
The festival set an attendance record last year, almost doubling from 2021, according to organizers. The festival also recorded its largest attendance day ever with 10,000 people attending.