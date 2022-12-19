JEFFERSON CITY − A bench trial began Monday morning at the Cole County Courthouse for a suspect in a 2018 killing of a Lincoln University student.
Alfred Chism Jr. faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the death of Charon D. Session, who was shot to death back in 2018.
Cole County Judge Daniel Green will oversee the trial. Cole County prosecuting attorney Locke Thompson will represent the state, and Douglas Hennon and Richard Hicks will serve as defense attorneys for Chism.
Chism pleaded not guilty in October 2018 and waived his right to a jury trial in May 2022, according to online court records.
On Aug. 27, 2018, police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m., according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Officers said they found Session outside Chism's mother's home with multiple gunshot wounds. Session was pronounced dead at the scene. Chism, who lived at his mother's home, surrendered without incident, police said.
During Monday's trial, attorneys presented Chism's 911 call where he reported that he had shot Session.
Both the defense and prosecution said Chism and Session had a sexual relationship prior to the shooting.
The defense argued that Chism emphasized Session had been harassing and threatening him and that Chism was acting in self defense.
Both sides argued that Chism wanted to end the sexual relationship between he and Session - and Session did not.
The defense read text messages between Chism and Session that allegedly led to the shooting.
According to the messages, Session threatened to end his own life as Chism allegedly wanted to end their relationship.
Early in the morning of Aug. 27, 2018, Session arrived at the house and, according to the defense, began ringing the door incessantly. Chism reportedly told police he answered the door while holding a gun and told Session to leave.
The defense, citing self defense, argued that Session attempted to unlawfully enter the home after Chism told him to leave, so Chism shot him.
The court also heard testimony from witnesses including neighbors and law enforcement, and shown images of blood-covered stairs that led up to Chism's mother's home, where Session was found shot and killed.
The court broke for a recess at 11 a.m. KOMU 8 will update this story Monday afternoon.