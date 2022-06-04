BOONE COUNTY — A judge has scheduled a bench trial for July 21 for the former Auxvasse police chief.
In February, Kevin Suedmeyer pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault. The incident occurred in December 2021.
Sudemeyer's 15-year-old son told Callaway County deputies his father assaulted him. According to court documents, Suedmeyer used a "leg sweep" move on his son, which a deputy labeled as a "law enforcement tactic." The son said his father was "clearly upset" over his grades.
The bench trial is scheduled for July 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Boone County.
Suedmeyer was suspended following his arrest, according to Auxvasse city administrators.