COLUMBIA − A Versailles man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, will face a bench trial this October, according to online records.
Matthew Loganbill was indicted on Aug. 29 of five federal charges, including obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or picketing in a Capitol building.
The federal charges were originally dismissed against Matthew Loganbill on Aug. 16 due to a violation of the Speedy Trial Act.
A motion filed by the defense in July said the court failed to try Loganbill within 70 days of the indictment's filing. Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted the motion without prejudice, which meant the charges could be filed again.
Jackson set a pre-trial hearing for 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 and a bench trial for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17.
On Aug. 30, the defense filed a motion to change the venue, as well as motions to dismiss the charges. Jackson denied the motions on Wednesday, according to online records.
Two witnesses claimed they saw posts on social media that showed Loganbill participating in the Capitol riots that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.
Loganbill is one of 33 Missouri residents charged in the riot, according to a database from the NPR.