COLUMBIA − The trial for a Columbia man charged with conspiracy to commit murder will begin next Monday, April 4.

Mehrdad Fotoohighiam will have a bench trial after he waived a jury trial Friday.

Fotoohighiam faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, tampering with a witness and conspiracy to tamper with a witness in a felony prosecution.

He was acquitted of first-degree arson in 2019. While awaiting that trial, prosecutors alleged Fotoohighiam tried to intimidate witnesses and hire other jail inmates to kidnap and murder his ex-wife, Hediah Fotoohighiam.

He is also accused of attempting to hire people to kill Circuit Judge Jeff Harris and his ex-wife. 

Fotoohighiam is currently in custody of the Boone County Jail without bond.

