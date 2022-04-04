COLUMBIA − The trial for a Columbia man charged with conspiracy to commit murder began Monday morning.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam will have a bench trial after he waived a jury trial.
Fotoohighiam faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, tampering with a witness and conspiracy to tamper with a witness in a felony prosecution.
He was acquitted of first-degree arson in 2019. While awaiting that trial, prosecutors alleged Fotoohighiam tried to intimidate witnesses and hire other jail inmates to kidnap and murder his ex-wife, Hediah Fotoohighiam.
He is also accused of attempting to hire people to kill Circuit Judge Jeff Harris and his ex-wife.
Fotoohighiam is currently in custody of the Boone County Jail without bond.