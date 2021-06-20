WARSAW, Mo. - Police are opening an investigation into the homicide of a Columbia man who had been missing for two days.
According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, June 12, the office received a notification about a possible missing person in the area, Cody B. Garrett, 28, of Columbia. Garrett's mother reported him missing to the Boone County Sheriff's Office after she had not heard from him in approximately 48 hours.
Garrett's mother reported that Garrett had told her he was headed to Benton County to do some shooting with his friends and never returned.
A ping of Garrett's phone lead Benton County deputies to his vehicle on Benton House Avenue in Warsaw. A bicyclist in the area saw the deputies and offered to help them search for Garrett because of the area's narrow bike trails, according to the post.
Garrett's body was found a half mile away from his vehicle down a bike trail. Because of the deterioration of the body and the torrential downpour on Friday, detectives had to wait for the preliminary report from the Jackson County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The medical examiner ruled it was a homicide.
Detectives are working on several leads as this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Benton County Sheriff's office at (660) 438-6135 or email bc. sheriff@bentoncomo.com.