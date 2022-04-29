Benton County Sheriff's Office reports death of deputy

BENTON COUNTY - The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that one of its deputies died Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post, Cpl. David Jones, 65, was found dead in his car at the Warsaw Walmart parking lot by his wife after he did not make it home.
The post said his wife went to the Walmart to look for him after he was gone for an hour and a half. The sheriff's office said no foul play was involved, and Jones died of natural causes.
The office said Jones had over 40 years in law enforcement with 17 of those years as Warsaw’s chief of police.
"Dave loved his work, his community and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement and his family," the post said. "Law enforcement was his life, he will be missed beyond words."
Donations are being accepted to help Cpl. Jones' family at the Friends of Benton County Sheriff's Office website.