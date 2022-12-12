COLUMBIA — The St. Louis area chapter of the Better Business Bureau issued an advisory Monday reminding airline customers of their rights and privileges when flying.
Those rules are set nationally by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
"The number one thing everybody fears is delays and cancellations," said Nick Knoth, regional director for the Columbia Better Business Bureau. "So that's why we're advising consumers on how to handle those things. When delays come up, know your terms and know your rights as a consumer with these airlines."
One area Knoth said can be tricky is refunds over vouchers. He said airlines might offer a voucher for a canceled flight, but that customers are entitled to ask for a full refund if it's what they prefer.
"Unfortunately consumers are often not informed about the rights they have in the airline industry," he added.
KOMU 8 News reached out to the Columbia Regional Airport for its tips for holiday travels who might face unplanned changes to their schedules.
The airport directed KOMU 8 News to American Airlines, which did not respond to the request for comment.
Still, flight changes might be aggravating or frustrating — but there are steps consumers can take to fix the issue.
"You need to take a breath, take a moment because this happens to everyone this time of year," Knoth said. "Delays and cancellations are inevitable, and are often out of people's hands, even the airlines when it comes to weather and things of that nature."
Knoth also recommended that airline travelers keep all the documentation related to their travel expenses in preparation of a cancellation or delay.