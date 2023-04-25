COLUMBIA - High school juniors have the opportunity to win a $2,500 scholarship from the Better Business Bureau of Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.
The Student of Ethics Awards recognize exceptional high school students who demonstrate ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement.
Winners will receive a $2,500 scholarship to the college or trade school of their choice, and will be invited to be recognized at BBB’s Torch Awards banquet in fall 2023.
Students graduating in spring 2024 are eligible to apply. Two students will be selected from the Columbia region. A list of eligible counties can be found here. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and legal resident
Applicants should submit a copy of their high school transcript, a letter of recommendation and a 300-word essay by May 2. Students may apply online or contact BBB Executive Coordinator Chelsey Nolte at (314) 584-6737 for more information.