COLUMBIA — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of potential social media retail scams.
Ahead of the holiday season, online shopping scam reports are approaching an all-time high with consumers reporting almost $380 million in losses.
According to BBB's scam tracker, 40% of reported scams were initiated through social media and email.
To avoid these scams, the BBB warns against trusting digital advertisements without doing research on the website first.
Additionally, shoppers should be weary of websites with prices that seem too good to be true or that ask for payment via peer-to-peer platforms.
Victims of online scamming can report it to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 877-382-4357 or to the BBB using their Scam Tracker.