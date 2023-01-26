COLUMBIA − Project Homeless Connect held an event Thursday with the hope of bringing services and resources to one place to help Columbia's unsheltered population.
Twenty community organizations had stands at the event, including Voluntary Action Center (VAC), Daniel Boone Regional Library, Services for Independent Living and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation.
There was also an opportunity for free HIV testing, flu shots, blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccines, hair cuts and dental screenings.
Sydney Morris said he came to the event because he heard about the dental, health and housing information available.
Morris moved to Columbia from St. Louis a month ago, to get help from the Salvation Army Harbor House shelter.
He said he appreciates all the resources available in Columbia.
"I'm so happy I came," Morris said. "You know how you have that little doubtful feeling like 'Ehh, ehh,' but I'm so glad I came because I'm getting the help I need moving forward."
Yvonne Draper said she didn't even know the event was going on until she checked her mail, and she's so happy she did.
"I got a lot more things taken care of that I was going to have to go find around town, and a lot of them are right here," Draper said. "I got my doctor's appointment set up today. I'm getting ready to go over to Love Columbia and get my social security card so I can start my job."
Draper is going to start work again at the Dollar Tree. She said she's thankful to have that opportunity back.
"Once you're out here and you've hit this bottom, it's really hard to come back up," Draper said. "I have resources that I know of now around here, so I'm just trying to stay busy and get it together."
Draper is currently staying at a friend's place, but she would've stayed at Room at the Inn if that opportunity wasn't available to her.
She said her biggest motivation for continuing to use the offered services is so she can see her four kids and eight grandchildren again.
"I miss having my own place and having my kids come and see me, and having a job where I can make money so I can go see one of my eight grandkids," Draper said. "I have grandkids that just got born in the last year that I haven't even gotten to see yet, so I want to hold all of them."
Project Homeless Connect holds this event twice a year. One of the organizers said the goal is to keep providing resources to Columbia's unsheltered community all year long. Additional details can be found on Project Homeless Connect's website.