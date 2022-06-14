COLUMBIA — The large-scale Missouri Bicentennial Mural, which was painted by 16,116 citizens across the state, will be dedicated on Thursday, June 23.
The dedication will take place at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City at 2:30 p.m. The mural, which was recently installed inside Harry's Place Cafeteria, features 19 state symbols to commemorate Missouri's 200 years of statehood.
The 12-feet tall, 30-feet wide mural was made over several years in which Cape Girardeau artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey traveled across the state and invited the public to paint within a small portion of the mural.
According to a press release, mural painters came from 358 Missouri towns, 30 states and Washington D.C., and 17 countries since the project began in 2019.
The public can see the mural during regular visitor hours when the Truman State Office Building is open, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.