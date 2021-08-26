COLUMBIA – Missouri’s football season is right around the corner, and one local organization is teaming up with Mizzou Athletics to raise awareness for its cause.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri will host the annual Countdown to Kickoff Thursday evening at Faurot Field. The event raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters while encouraging excitement in the community for the upcoming football season.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri is a non-profit organization that pairs young children with mentors to help them reach their full potential. The organization serves "littles," who are children between the ages of five and 18 by matching them with a "big," who can be anyone over 18.
Ann Merrifield, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri, said the event is a big deal for the organization.
“The event helps us promote the brand of Big Brothers Big Sisters for one thing,” Merrifield said. “We really do want to increase the awareness of who we are and what we do in the community.”
The Countdown to Kickoff event is one of three major fundraising events the organization puts on each year. Money raised Thursday will help fund more matches of children and mentors in the area. Merrifield said there’s currently a big need for this type of funding.
“We have a lot of at-risk youth in our community that need a positive role model in their lives,” Merrifield said. “The majority of our littles are from single parent households. We have over 120 littles that are on a waiting list right now that need a big.”
Merrifield said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri has a strong connection with Mizzou Athletics because some Missouri football players have a special relationship with the organization.
“You have football players that also serve as bigs for our littles,” Merrifield said. “They’re supportive. They’re mentors. They probably had mentors in their past as well. And it just always has seemed like kind of a natural fit to go together.”
The Countdown to Kickoff event will feature special guests like UM System President Mun Choi and Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri's head football coach. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction with prizes that include a signed football jersey from Patrick Mahomes and a signed football from Coach Drinkwitz.
Registration and ticket sales for the event have closed, but Merrifield said organizers are expecting nearly 300 people to attend.
Last year, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic. Masks will be required to be worn by everyone attending, but Merrifield said she expects a unique kind of excitement for the event this year now that it can be held in person again.
“I think this year, there’s a special sense of excitement since we’re coming out, or hope we’re coming out of COVID,” Merrifield said. “So attendees of this event are not only supporting us as Big Brothers Big Sisters, but they’re also getting a chance to hear from Coach Drinkwitz about the exciting upcoming football season.”
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of Countdown to Kickoff.