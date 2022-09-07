COLUMBIA - September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month, which is honored with many events. The organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate their upcoming events and celebrate their mentorship program Wednesday.
The program pairs "bigs" with "littles" to allow children to have one-on-one time with a role model. The big spends four to eight hours a month with their little doing everyday activities such as riding bikes, baking and playing board games.
"I really like just having someone in my life that I know is going to be there just like all the time. We text each other even if we are not hanging out we are always texting on facetime and just having someone that is there for me is really fun," Gabby Tucker, a little sister in the program, said.
However, with few volunteers, other children are missing out on these opportunities.
This issue is bigger than it has been in the past. More than 100 children are on the waitlist and some have been waiting for over two years.
Development Director Adam Brietzke says they really need mentors to step up and defend the potential of all youth in our community.
"A lot of our littles just really don't know there are opportunities out there for them so unfortunately for our littles that go without finding a mentor may just stop believing in themselves," Brietzke said.
You can apply to be a mentor online on their website at bigsofcentralmo.org