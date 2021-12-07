COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, US Cellular donated 100 gifts to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri. This donation provided the gifts for the organization's annual holiday party.
At the holiday party, "bigs" helped their "littles" choose from the gifts that were donated earlier in the evening.
Some mentors also helped the kids wrap the gifts to take home with them at the end of the night.
The director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri, Ann Merrifield, said this donation was big for the kids.
"The biggest thing it's going to impact is the life of a child. They're going to have a better Christmas," said Merrifield.
The party also had different activities for mentors and mentees to participate in including bounce houses, limbo, relay races and a photo booth.
For Merrifield, this event was about more than just the gifts.
She said, "We hope that everyone leaves tonight feeling a bit more ready for the holidays. That they had a good time and they felt like they're cared for."
The organization's volunteers and administration appreciate the assistance it receives from the community.
Merrifield said, "Big Brothers Big Sisters has been so grateful for the support that we've always been given from the community and organizations like US Cellular."
Currently, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri mentors 100 children in the community. But, there are also 100 kids still on a waiting list to join the mentor program.
Mentor programs like this one have multiple positive benefits.
"It has been proven that mentoring and one-on-one mentoring truly does make a difference in the home life of a child," Merrifield said. "We find that out littles have higher educational aspirations and they avoid risky behavior and they're more successful."
To learn more about the mentor program that Big Brothers Big Sisters provides, visit their website at https://www.bigsofcentralmo.org/.