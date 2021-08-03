Big Bur Oak Tree designated a Boone County Historical Site

MCBAINE - The Big Bur Oak Tree is now considered a Boone County Historical Site, making it the only tree in the county to hold that designation.
"My father is on the historical committee for the county and he noticed it had never been set up before as a historical site for the county, so he went ahead and made that happen," Columbia resident Steve Baumann said. "He was amazingly able to do it within a couple of weeks."
Baumann's father met with the board earlier last week, and they were able to streamline the process for the nearly 400-year-old tree.
The tree is the biggest bur oak tree in Missouri, hence its nickname "The Big Tree," and is tied for the biggest in the country.
One family hopes to see the tree live on for generations to come.
"We've been coming down to the tree ever since we were kids. Decades, 60 years basically," Baumann said. "It's made it 400 years and we'd like to see it here long after we're gone for our kids."
The tree has been vandalized several times through the years. People have come by and painted political and derogatory words on the tree. Baumann and his family usually covers the vandalism with mud to remove the paint and keep the tree looking natural. Baumann hopes the designation encourages people to take better care of the tree.
"We've had some problems with vandalism in the past, people parking under the tree, which affects the root system of the tree," Baumann said. "What we're hoping is that people will realize the historical significance of the tree and maybe they'll care for it a little better."
There's a Facebook page for the tree where you can follow along for updates and share stories.