JEFFERSON CITY - After breaking ground at their site on May 12, Ubuntu Community Garden Project is growing strong and ready to bring gardening to a major food desert in Jefferson City.
Ubuntu Community Garden Project is a community cooperative.
Their mission is to bring the practice and skills necessary for self sufficiency to the community. It also aims to assure and educate all ages to reduce dependency on an external food system, while empowering each individual to create and engage in the ancient practice of gardening.
The group currently consists of six community members who have been working to establish the garden by working on all the infrastructures that it takes for the project to remain sustainable.
They do this in different forms: by establishing a community garden at their site, as well as doing a container and pallet gardening at people's homes.
“Everything that we have designed is to work together with other organizations inside of our community to try to build food sustainability and help people to garden on their own,” Jennifer Ferguson, founder of the project, said.
Ferguson started thinking of the idea of a community garden four years ago.
“Last year doing COVID quarantine, we really focused in on what the project was going to be and started working towards it," Ferguson said.
The group is expanding their reach starting with their summer workshop sessions.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers that have come out to help us set up what we’ve gotten so far and we look forward to welcoming new people into the volunteer family,” Ferguson said.
Starting this Saturday and every third Saturday throughout the summer, the group invites the community to participate in different classes.
This Saturday the group is hosting a container gardening class led by a Central Missouri Master Gardner.
They will sponsor 15 participants and will provide them with a pepper or tomato plant, as well as containers and soil.
“So far we have five that have confirmed, so I'm looking for 10 more people that are interested in learning," she said.
The project is currently funded through donation and volunteerism.
“Totaling altogether we’re working with about 20 different individuals between MU Extension, Lincoln University Extension and Missouri Master Gardner Program and then also just different community organizations around Jefferson City," Ferguson said.
If you are a gardener or want to find out more on how to get involved, you can follow them on Facebook or email them.