COLUMBIA - With the ever-increasing popularity of electronic bikes as an alternative mode of transportation and recreational outlet, Columbia wants people to be aware of what and where certain e-bikes are allowed.
Columbia Parks and Recreation posted to its Facebook Monday about some rules when using e-bikes.
According to the post, the department has received a "fair amount" of questions regarding the regulations.
There are two different systems that can change how e-bikes can be used: Pedal assist and throttle controlled. A pedal assist e-bike only provides more propulsion to make pedaling easier, especially when going up steep hills; while a throttle-controlled e-bikes allow you to ride without even pedaling.
While pedal assisted e-bikes are allowed on park/multi-use, bicycles operated exclusively by a throttle are not. Additionally, electric scooters are also not allowed.
Janet Godon, a planner with the Parks and Recreation department, says this is to keep trails safe.
"We have nature trails and mountain bike trails, which can be just kind of a single footpath...we do not allow electric bicycles on those trails, because of the speed that they can go," Godon said, "You [can] come up on people too quickly on an electric bicycle."
The maximum speed limit on all trails is 15 mph. All cyclists are required to follow the speed limit and asked to slow down when warranted like passing other trail users or in congested areas.
Godon says the department made the post because of the increasing sights of throttled powered e-bikes and scooters on trails.
"I think we as a department are going to see more and more of them. And we just have to manage our trail system so that everyone of all ages are safe while they're using our trails," Godon said.
Some e-bikes can assist up to 28 miles per hour or more, depending on the model.
Godon says she does think there is a lot benefits, however, when it comes to the use of electronic bikes, "The average trip for individuals living kind of in an urban setting like we do is about six miles. So that's easily doable on a normal bike or an E bike if you're an individual maybe who has mobility issues."
Sam Botts, a sales manager for Walt's Bike Shop, says that the benefits have boosted e-bike's recent popularity.
"It's the only thing in this store that I talked to somebody about every day," Botts said, "There's a huge demographic of people that are interested in it and it's starting to sort of gain traction and other areas too you know, as far as like the commuter aspect of it and even in some cases like lower income people who need to get to work and can't afford a vehicle."
Botts has worked at Walt's for a little over four years, and is well educated on e-bikes, which he describes as 'a phenomenon.'
Botts says he can name multiple reasons why people have become so interested in owning an e-bike that "a lot of times, we have people that have ridden bikes for years and they're getting older. Certain things are more difficult now, whether it's distance, or hills, stuff like that."
Botts also says e-bikes can help those with mobility limits.
"There are definitely people who have physical limitations, whether it's hip replacements, knee surgeries, you know, stuff like that, gosh, even other health issues maybe with like breathing, to where they still want to get outside and still want to ride. But can't can't do it at the level of what it takes to ride a pedal bike," Botts said.
Currently, Walt's Bike Shop only sells pedal assisted e-bikes. Botts said the prices of e-bikes ranges depending on different models and characteristics.
"You can easily spend over $10,000 on an E bike if you wanted to, if you're a real enthusiast and want a super light, most technologically advanced one, but typically you're going to be between for something that's like a reputable brand, or reliable machine that will have service support in the future, like five years from now, you'll still be able to get a battery or whatever, you're probably going to be 1500 bucks," Godon said.
For a full list of the rules and regulations for electronic bikes, visit the Columbia's City Ordinance Sec. 17.