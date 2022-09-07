COLUMBIA - The start of the school year typically comes with a bundle of emotions for students, teachers and even business owners in Columbia. More people being in town makes for more business for many people.
With the increase in population, crime across the city also increases. More specifically, crimes related to bicycles.
MU's campus has seen an increase in bike thefts since the start of the year. MU Police has seen 11 bike theft reports since the start of the year which could top the 28 that were reported last year.
This has become an issue for some students who use their bikes as their primary mean for transportation.
Although bike thefts may not seem common, they do happen and will happen when it is least expected. For student Conor Raymond, this "afterthought" became a reality when his bike was stolen off MU's campus.
"I kept my bike at one of my friend's houses, just off campus and locked it up and put it under their porch," Raymond said. "[I] came back to get my bike and the lock was gone and the bike was gone."
Raymond said his bike was not too expensive, however, it shows that even when bikes are put away in a "safe" spot, anyone can be a target for a theft and always have to be aware and responsible.
Although it is not the most popular crime, there is a motive for those who are stealing bikes. The motive is to sell the bike or some of its parts to create some sort of profit.
With so many students being back on campus, it makes the targets for this crime easier to find, so it is always important to lock your bike and to be aware of your surroundings.
Walt's Bike Shop in Columbia says it has seen several stolen bikes come into the shop to try and be resold since the start of the summer.
Sam Botts, an employee at Walt's Bicycle shop said people will come into the shop with a bike that either looks repainted or has a different set of parts than the original bike had. These clues are easy to tell for some of their experts as to a bike being stolen, Botts explained.
"Bike flipping is something that is fairly common," Botts said. "That is why we always emphasize looking at the serial number of where the bike came from, in addition advising every person to get a sturdy bike lock when we sell them a bicycle."
The university encourages its student bike riders to register their serial numbers with the school so if that student experiences something theft related, they will be more prepared to respond to the issue.