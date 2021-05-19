BOONE COUNTY- Boone County Commissioners spent years working toward a bill that can help protect renters in the areas of health, safety and welfare.
Now, the bill is finally awaiting a signature from Governor Mike Parson.
The City of Columbia already has rental housing standards, but as of right now, Boone County does not. The county has no way to regulate rental housing, and this bill aims to change that.
Janet Thompson, the Boone County District II Commissioner, has been a part of the commission for 9 years and she’s spent all of those years pushing for this bill.
"We’ve got to keep fighting for this every year and so whenever they’ve said there’s an opportunity to testify, I’m there,” Thompson said.
The Act within this bill, titled “The Boone County Property Maintenance and Nuisance Codes,” enacts various property maintenance regulations across Boone County.
This act also allows those who have outstanding payments to still request utility service and states that nonpayment wouldn’t mean a violation of the property maintenance code.
Basic sections of the bill state that following a written complaint from a tenant, the owner or landlord of the residence would receive a notice detailing the complaint, along with a date in which the condition must be fixed.
Then, the designated officer would ensure that the owner follows through with this and if they fail to do so, the complaint would be given a hearing before the county commission.
Finally, if the commission determines the condition to be dangerous and damaging to the tenant's overall welfare, the commission will issue an order for the condition to be diminished.
Should the owner of the property violate this order, a punishment not to exceed a Class C misdemeanor would be given.
House Bill 271’s current summary, Section 64.207 states that “the property maintenance code must require the county commission to create a process for selecting a designated officer to respond to written complaints of the condition of a rented residence that threaten the health or safety of the tenants.”
The Missouri House and Senate agreed to the bill’s proposal at Friday's legislative session. Now, all that’s left is for Gov. Parson to sign.
Thompson stayed passionate about this bill from the beginning, recalling many moments and testimonies from tenants.
Boone County Commissions receive numerous complaints a year from tenants citing issues of poor living conditions, and Thompson remembers one tenant in particular who reached out to her about the current living situations of her residence.
The woman explained conditions that were severely hurting her children's health, including one child who had a developmental disability.
“We need to up the game, we need to make sure that this is a safe and helpful place for a family to live,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, the bill faces some scrutiny from counties who don’t want to be told what to do, as well as pushback from the state regarding rental housing standards.
“It’s not something that’s easily comprehended,” Thompson said. “It’s something that you think, wouldn’t they want this for their people, for your citizens to have a basic standard of living but some other areas didn’t want that. So this [bill] was limited to Boone County.”
Thompson is extremely hopeful for Gov. Parson's signature and hopes that this will bring comfort and help to the community, specifically people in financially precarious positions.
“So we just need to step up as a society and say ‘No, there’s a certain level of conditions that we say are appropriate for people, and it shouldn’t be because you live in one jurisdiction and not another that you aren’t entitled to that basic level of service,’” Thompson said.