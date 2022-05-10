COLUMBIA - One advertising company is honoring local nurses this week, and they're celebrating them on a large scale.
The Lamar Advertising company is using their digital billboards around the country to feature nurses working at hospitals in the area. National Nurses Week is from May 6-12.
In Mid-Missouri, there are billboards in Booneville, Columbia, Jefferson City, and Lake of the Ozarks. The billboards feature the hashtag "LamarLovesNurses", along with a photo of the healthcare worker and their name.
The company says anybody can be nominated and shown on their billboards. In total, more than 2,400 nurses are being honored on 600 billboards nationwide.
"We want to honor people that may not be appreciated as much," says Tim Ketchum, the VP of the Missouri branch of Lamar Advertising. "This is a way to help communities come together and they these nurses they are valued in their area."
The company also opens their billboards to honoring other local workers in different areas for other parts of the year, like teacher appreciation.