COLUMBIA - With Bird Scooters back in Columbia following a newly approved contract, concerns about scooter placement have been reinvigorated.
"A lot of our businesses are very concerned about where they are being left, right in front of their businesses, right in the middle of the sidewalk. It's not ADA compliant," executive director of the Downtown District Nickie Davis said last month. "But at the same time, we know we want to be a progressive city, and if we are going to keep up with the larger downtowns, we need to do everything we can to encourage that type of growth."
In addition to concerns about Bird scooters polluting sidewalks, concerns about speed exist among business owners and other citizens. To reduce the speed a scooter can go in certain areas, and to completely keep them off others, Davis said Bird Rides, Inc. is working on “geo-fencing” the city.
But what exactly is geo-fencing?
Broadly speaking, geo-fencing entails the usage of radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, GPS or cellular data by a software program to trigger a certain action when a user crosses a virtual geographic boundary (known as the “geo-fence”). It serves many different purposes, from marketing to employee time tracking.
In the case of the Bird scooters, if a rider enters or exits a geo-fence, the scooter will slow down and potentially come to a complete stop. In some cities, these boundaries are known to shift frequently, based on city ordinance.
Proponents of geo-fencing argue that it prevents accidents more efficiently than law enforcement. Others are concerned about its implications for digital privacy, and its potential for causing injury when motors shut off abruptly.
Defenders of the technology say it’s important to note that riders can see geofenced areas on the Bird app, where they’re identified as “No Ride or Park Zones” or “Slow Areas.”
In Columbia, these areas include MU’s Francis Quadrangle and Traditions Plaza, as well as parking areas around the city, among others.
Bird's rider agreement requires riders wear helmets and refrain from distractions, such as headphones and mobile devices. Bird has to halt the use of scooters by 10 p.m. each day, and prohibit use altogether during inclement weather.