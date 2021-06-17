COLUMBIA — Approximately 1,685 people were without electric power Thursday morning, according to the City of Columbia.
Areas without power included Bass Avenue, Ninth Street near Shakespeare's Pizza, Paquin Park, South Williams Street, Eastgate Plaza and near the State Historical Society.
Community Relations specialist Matt Nestor said the outage was caused by a birds nest.
"A little bit before 10, we got a report that there was an outage at one of our sub stations, the ruble hill sub-station off of St. Charles Road. A birds nest created an arc, which shorted the line and created a power outage," Nestor said.
Crews for the city were assigned to the outage at 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The line was cleared and power was fully restored shortly after 10 a.m. Nestor says he doesn't believe any birds were harmed in the process.
The outage caused some businesses to open late, including Ninth Street businesses like Chipotle, Shakespeare's and Starbucks.