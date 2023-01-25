 Skip to main content
top story

Birds of a feather flock in snowy weather

Snow has accumulated up to 4 inches around mid-Missouri, as of Wednesday morning. Most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches overnight, with areas in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas seeing up to 12 inches of accumulation. Stay tuned with KOMU 8 First Alert meteorologists for the most up-to-date forecasts.

KOMU 8 viewers around the region have been documenting their neighborhoods over the past few days, as the snow piles up and the birds find respite in trees and on birdhouses.

Snow

Prairie Home, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Higbee, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Higbee, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Macon County, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Macon County, Mo.
Snow

South of Hermann, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Kirksville, Mo. on Sunday.
Snow

Macon County, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Higbee, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Near Hatton, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Macon County, Mo. on Wednesday.
Snow

Higbee, Mo. on Wednesday.

