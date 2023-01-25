Birds of a feather flock in snowy weather

Snow has accumulated up to 4 inches around mid-Missouri, as of Wednesday morning. Most of central Missouri received 2 to 3 inches overnight, with areas in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas seeing up to 12 inches of accumulation. Stay tuned with KOMU 8 First Alert meteorologists for the most up-to-date forecasts.
KOMU 8 viewers around the region have been documenting their neighborhoods over the past few days, as the snow piles up and the birds find respite in trees and on birdhouses.
Digital producer at KOMU 8 and social media producer at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo director at Vox Magazine and assistant director of photography (ADOP), photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.