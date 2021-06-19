COLUMBIA- The Birth in Color campaign event was held today at The Tin Roof Monogram and Gift to raise money to train black doulas to work in Columbia.
"The goal of the Birth in Color campaign is to raise to train 10 black doulas for our community," Barnes said. "Doulas are support people for labor and they also support and provide education prenatally and postpartum as well."
Right now, there are no black midwives or physicians that deliver babies in Columbia. Black women also are more likely to die during pregnancy, are more likely to have an unnecessary c-section, and are more likely to lose their child in their first year of life.
Dr. Courtney Barnes is a OBGYN at University Hospital and decided to partner with Hakima Payne from the Uzazi Birth Village in Kansas City to start the campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise 10 thousand dollars to train ten black doulas.
Payne would train the doulas, as long as Barnes raised the money. The campaign started a few months ago and partnered with My Fair Ellie in Jefferson City to raise the money. Currently, they are about one thousand dollars away from reaching their goal.
Barnes cares strongly for this project, especially for women of color. She pointed out how she has not walked in their shoes before, but she wants to hear from patients and also doulas from the community that are providing care at area hospitals.
"I want feedback about how we can be more inclusive and how we can be more supportive," Barnes said.
Stephanie Snodgrass is a labor and delivery nurse at University Hospital and works with Barnes. She was interested in helping with the cause and helping her patients she sees everyday in her community, and hopes to educate more people in the community as well.
"It's forever a learning curve," Snodgrass said. "Anytime we learn things that better improve the outcomes and improve our patients experiences and their babies it's great."
Barnes believes if change is needed in communities, to start with the moms in the community.
"When empowered, moms can get anything done," Barnes said.
The doulas are set to begin training in July, with all of their meals for their trainings donated from different local community groups.