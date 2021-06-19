Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Audrain County in central Missouri... Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Missouri... * Until 245 AM CDT Sunday. * At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mexico, Centralia, Hallsville, Sturgeon, Laddonia, Farber, Martinsburg, Rush Hill, Benton City, Vandiver and Thompson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED