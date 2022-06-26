JEFFERSON CITY - The Bittersweet Garden Club held its 22nd Annual Garden Tour in various areas around Jefferson City on Sunday.
The tour is held every year on the last Sunday of June. The self-proclaimed "Gardening Event of the Year" highlighted six gardens that were well-preserved. The club hoped that visitors would take away new techniques and tricks to use on their own gardens.
Rita Esterly said the garden tour helps educate the local community.
"You get ideas from all the gardens that we have. You get ideas on how to get containers, you get ideas on how to do water features...it's really important in our community that those ideas be seen by the people who want to improve their surroundings and their environment," Esterly said.
Esterly has been a member of the Bittersweet Garden Club for about six years. She explained how rewarding the club has been for her.
"Learning about all the flowers and garden tips and meeting a friend," she said.
Many of the gardens were in different stages of development. Don Whitener's garden had been cultivated for 7 years since October. He built his house on Pleasant Valley Road back when, in his words, "the houses across the street were just gravel."
Whitener's garden featured two different plots of land connected by bridges. He also had live music to accompany visitors' experience.
People on the tour also got to take a look at various gardens that used different features such as waterfalls, arches, vegetation, and more. Lela Bunch, promotions chair for the club, said a big takeaway she had from the event was trial and error.
"The biggest problem is figuring how much water or not enough water... another issue is how much sunlight does it get? How much sunlight does it need? We talked with one of the gardeners on the tour and she talked about about constantly moving things. If it didn’t work there, she would move it someplace where it did better. I think most of it is trial and error. You get instructions with some of the plants, but that only goes so far,” Bunch explained.
Bunch also spoke about how the gardens have been able to withstand record-breaking temperatures that have hit mid-Missouri over the past month.
"A lot of water and a lot of extra work to make sure everything was sustained through that two-week period of really high temperatures and no water. For example, in my own garden, I've been carrying bucket loads of water to various places around my garden," Bunch said.
The proceeds from ticket sales will go towards funding local scholarships for students in the Jefferson City area. The scholarship is open to graduating seniors with at least a B average who plan to major in a environmental-related major. Last year's winners were Ava Morrisey and Grace Siegel.