COLUMBIA - Local Black artists and entrepreneurs featured their work at a Resource Connection Expo & Walking Art Fashion Show Sunday.
Amani Poindexter, a senior at Battle High School, presented her Advanced Placement (AP) Art portfolio at the event. She said her work focuses on the unique struggles faced by Black people.
“I wanted to do a series about everyday Black people and the struggles that we go through,” Poindexter said. “But, I wanted to show it in a different way than is normally presented.”
She said her work also challenges negative stereotypes.
“[This painting] is called ‘Together’ and it’s to show that Black families can be together, and that they are not always broken,” Poindexter said.
Participants at the event were able to look at the art while also viewing items sold by 25 Black-owned local businesses.
Christopher Thompson, the owner of a jewelry business in Jefferson City called The Stone Lion, said events like this are an important way for artists to continue to grow and hone their craft.
“I always believe iron sharpens iron,” Thompson said. “As much as you are around like minded people with like minded ideas it’s only going to get better.”
The event culminated with a fashion show, featuring items from the businesses at the event.
Star Simmons, the owner of a bridal shop in Columbia called Star’s Brides, showcased some of her dresses during the show.
“I’m the first Black owned bridal shop here in Columbia,” Simmons said. “So, I came here to support and also to get the word out that I exist. I’m here for the whole community.”