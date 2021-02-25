JEFFERSON CITY - Chris Marshall has been announced as the Blair Oaks High School Principal for the 2021-2022 school year by the Blair Oak R-II School District.
Marshall currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent in the Morgan County R-II School District in Versailles, Mo. He has held the position for two years.
Marshall has also spent 11 years as a math teacher, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director and Head Principal in Versailles.
Marshall comes into the new position with 18 years of educational experience, as well as a Bachelor's degree from Westminster College and his Master's and Specialist's Degrees from William Woods University.
Starting in the 2021-2022 school year, the Blair Oaks R-II School District will operate four total buildings. Marshall will replace Melinda Aholt, who will serve as Principal at Blair Oaks Middle School of grades 6-8.
Current Elementary School Principal, Tara Bishop, will continue serving as the Elementary School Principal of grades K-2. Current Middle School Principal, Kimberley Walters, will serve as the Intermediate School Principal of grades 3-5.