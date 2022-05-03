WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks High School went under lockdown for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning, according to a press release.
At around 10:45 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) informed district administration of a possible threat made toward the school.
The SRO and the Cole County Sheriff's Department determined that the school needed to be locked down immediately for the safety of students and staff.
The lockdown was lifted around 11:33 a.m., and school resumed as normal.
According to a press release, the Cole County Sheriff's Department escorted some students off-campus for questioning. Principal Chris Marshall says the school does not believe the campus was ever in danger.
The press release says that the school will not release any information about the students involved, due to protections under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act.