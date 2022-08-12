COLE COUNTY − Blair Oaks R-II School District announced the district's interim superintendent for the upcoming school year Friday.
Mark Harvey will serve as interim superintendent following Dr. Jim Jones' retirement after 19 years as the district's superintendent.
Harvey has over 25 years of educational experience and previously served as interim assistant superintendent at Oak Grove R-VI Schools.
"Districts like Blair Oaks are the fabric of what defines education in our time and should be considered a model district for many others to emulate," Harvey said in a news release.
Prior to working at Oak Grove, Harvey was the Pike County R-III superintendent for 10 years and an elementary principal for another 10. He also worked as an elementary teacher and assistant principal at Fort Zumwalt R-II.
Harvey graduated with his bachelor's degree from Missouri Baptist University and his master's and specialist's degrees from MU. He is currently enrolled at Lindenwood University, working on his doctorate degree.
Chris Marshall has been serving as acting superintendent since Jones' retirement in June. Marshall will return as the high school's principal.
The Blair Oaks School Board plans to open the position for superintendent of schools this fall, according to a news release.