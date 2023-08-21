COLE COUNTY − A paraprofessional employed with the Blair Oaks R-II School District has been placed on leave after he was charged Saturday with the statutory sodomy of a student.
Dylan Kivett, 22, is charged with one county of statutory sodomy in the second degree.
A 15-year-old victim told police that she met Kivett during a play production at the high school during the summer of 2022, when he was 21 years old, according to court documents.
The victim said the two "dated" over the course of three months, and during that time, she said she would sneak out of her home to meet Kivett and have "physical interaction," court documents said.
The two primarily used Snapchat to communicate, court documents said.
Kivett initially denied the relationship, police said, but eventually admitted to dating the victim and having physical contact. Kivett also reportedly knew the victim was 15 years old at the time of the crime, court documents said.
Kivett appeared for an arraignment in court Monday. He is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail, according to online records.
Kivett was placed on leave after his arrest, according to Blair Oaks Superintendent Ben Meldrum.
Meldrum also said the district received a report on the matter and conducted an initial inquiry, then contacted law enforcement.
"We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and the Missouri Children’s Division," Meldrum said in a message to parents Saturday.