WARDSVILLE - The Board of Education for Blair Oaks School District voted Tuesday to remove its transgender student policy and instead will use its blanket non-discrimination policy.
Blair Oaks' policy particularly became a topic of discussion after the News Tribune published an opinion piece online in May.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Board of Education said district administration will "address the needs of transgender students on an individualized basis."
The former transgender policy allowed students to go by a name of their choice that better matches their identified gender and allowed students to dress in the manner of their gender identity. It also provided a gender neutral restroom in each building.
The Board of Education's statement came after KOMU 8 News reached out to find out the district's next steps.
The non-discrimination policy, Policy 2100, says "every student regardless of race, color, sex, national origin, age, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation be given equal opportunity for educational development."
"The Board recognizes the importance of providing each student with a school environment conducive to intellectual, emotional and social growth through participation in a full range of educational programs and activities. Board and staff commitments insure equal educational opportunities in course offerings, guidance and counseling, test procedures, extracurricular activities, discipline procedures and student support services," the policy says.
Around 1% of Blair Oaks students identify as transgender.