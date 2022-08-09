WARDSVILLE - The Blair Oaks School Board reviewed their policy regarding transgender students at their board meeting Tuesday night.
The board did not take any action on the policy because not all members were there, most notably the president nor did they have any public comment, but people made their voices heard from the audience.
One member of the board said that they were trying to protect the school district from financial liability.
The discussion on the policy stemmed from an opinion piece that was posted to the News Tribune website on May 11th that has since caused many complaints and calls into the school board.
The policy was first discussed in mid-June.
They discussed Policy 2115 that states "all students are entitled to a quality education in a safe environment. This belief extends to transgender students, that is, students who self-identify with a gender that is different from their biological sex."
The controversial section of the policy referring to bathroom access states "all students, regardless of their gender identity, will have the option of using the gender-neutral restroom, the restroom designated for their biological sex, or their self-identified gender."
One parent, Sarah Fessler, said she was scared for her daughter with the bathroom policy, "Just not sure that this is the best place for our children to be safe and educated. I think that we should be focusing on our children’s math scores, geometry, history, literature, writing and cursive and not their gender."
The board will have every member present at the time that they make the decision on the policy.