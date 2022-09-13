WARDSVILLE - The Blair Oaks School Board decided on its controversial transgender student policy Tuesday, where it voted to unanimously remove the policy and instead adopt a blanket discrimination policy.
Despite being one of many mid-Missouri districts with a transgender student policy, Blair Oaks' policy particularly became a topic of discussion after the News Tribune published an opinion piece online in May. The piece disapproved how the district's policy was introduced to the public and voiced concerns about "biological males" using the restroom with "biological females."
The Assistant Superintendent, Kimberley Walters, said that have been zero incidents of sexual misconduct in school bathrooms since the policy has been in place.
She said that while she is not allowed to disclose the identities of the transgender students in the district, around 1% of Blair Oaks students identify as transgender.
At its last meeting in August, the board tabled the discussion because all board members were not present, including the president.
"I personally find it disappointing that there’s been so much focus on this issue at Blair Oaks," Jason Paulsmeyer, the Blair Oaks Board President, said. "Ultimately, this is an issue that goes far beyond Blair Oaks, or Jeff City, or Columbia Public Schools or anywhere else. And I really want to readjust the focus on the great things we’re doing at this school, school district and the great things our students do."
He said the school board can only do so much.
"The crux of the issue is how transgender students are treated under Title IX, and that's a federal law issue," Paulsmeyer said. "And ultimately, this is an issue that's gonna be resolved by authorities way beyond the Blair Oaks School Board, most likely by the U.S. Supreme Court."
The board discussed this specific topic two hours into the meeting. Unlike some of the other items, the board deliberated over this topic for nearly 15 minutes.
One of the board members, Logan Gratz, motioned to get rid of the policy and instead adopt a more generalized statement on discrimination and sexuality rather than have a policy that specifically looks at transgender students.
Other board members chimed in about the need to be careful with their decision, seeing as the policy has already been a popular topic of discussion.
One of the board members said he did not think it was the school board's responsibility to run the "day to day" operations in school buildings and that "no matter what [they] decide, [their] staff will do what's in the best interest of the students."
The board's decision was met with applause from some members in the audience, who appeared to be in favor of removing the policy.
The board said it plans to meet with its law firm to create a new policy. Paulsmeyer said the board worked with a third party to create the original transgender policy and that it will take this approach for the new policy.
The board also discussed a timeline for getting a permanent superintendent to replace interim superintendent Mike Harvey. Its goal for right now is to hire someone by December or January, but it agreed to also use a third party outside of the board to help make the hiring process non-biased.