WARDSVILLE - A Blair Oaks school bus ended up in a ditch Monday afternoon after swerving off of Highway M. The bus line is operated by D&K Bus Service.
School officials say there were no students on board at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured.
Officials said preliminary details indicate an eastbound car was stopped or slowing to turn left into the Van Loo Service Center access road. The bus driver, who was also eastbound, attempted to brake but had to take the ditch to avoid contact with the vehicle.