WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District has announced its new intermediate school principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
Tracey Burns will serve in the position for the upcoming school year. Burns currently serves as the director of curriculum and assessment in the district.
She has been in the position for the last seven years and has 11 years of educational experience where she taught high school English in Memphis, according to a news release. She received her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and her master's from William Woods University.
Burns will replace Dr. Kimberly Walters who will serve as assistant superintendent in the district starting July 1.