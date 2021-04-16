WARDSVILLE- A 19-year-old student was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting the head off of a dead baby chicken.
On Thursday, Cole County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding animal abuse at Blair Oaks High School, according to a news release.
Charles Slater was charged with animal abuse, a class A misdemeanor. He was taken to the Cole County Jail without incident.
Police said Slater admitted to biting the chicken's head off because of a dare.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.