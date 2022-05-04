WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones is currently on a leave of absence following a special board meeting Monday night.
The school district sent a statement to parents and staff about Jones' absence Tuesday morning, Blair Oaks Board of Education president Jason Paulsmeyer told KOMU 8 in an email.
Chris Marshall, the principal of Blair Oaks High School, is currently serving as acting district superintendent.
The board of education has not released further information about Jones' leave of absence.