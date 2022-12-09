Bland man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

GASCONADE COUNTY — A Bland man was arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
Joshua Torrence was arrested after leading Gasconade County Sheriff's deputies on a chase.
The vehicle was first spotted at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road at 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The vehicle was traveling at a "high rate of speed" and failed to stop at the intersection.
While a traffic stop had been attempted, Torrence allegedly fled the scene, turning south on to southbound Highway EE. The deputy would eventually find the vehicle south of Lakeview Drive in the northbound ditch, the post said.
Torrence was taken into custody before being transported to Mercy Creve Coeur Hospital for medical treatment. Deputies determined that the vehicle was reported stolen from Jefferson City shortly after the incident.
Charges for tampering, resisting arrest, and other traffic violations are being sent to Gasconade County prosecutors for further review, the sheriff's office said.