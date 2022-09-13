GASCONADE COUNTY − A Bland man was seriously injured after he crashed his motorcycle Monday night.
The crash happened on westbound Route Y, just 25 feet east of Route A, around 9:45 p.m.
Joshua Johnson, 41, lost control of the motorcycle, which caused it to flip, according to the highway patrol's crash report. Johnson was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for his serious injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report. His motorcycle had moderate damage.