COLUMBIA − Interstate 70 is scheduled to close the morning of Sunday, Sept. 10 for the blast to remove the truss of the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport.
For safety reasons, the interstate and a perimeter around the blast, including a portion of the Katy Trail, will be closed during and immediately after the blast. Traffic on I-70 will be stopped around 7:30 a.m., in both directions, prior to the blast.
Once the area is secured, a demolition team will use a controlled explosion to drop the old truss into the river. Following the explosion, crews will inspect the new westbound bridge to ensure the debris is clear before reopening the interstate to traffic. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects this process to take up to an hour.
The blast will drop approximately 1,100 feet of truss, including 6 million pounds of steel into the Missouri River, according to MoDOT. The demo team will remove the pieces of the truss from the river within 24 hours of the blast, so the river channel can be reopened to boat and barge traffic.
Construction of the new eastbound bridge will begin immediately after the blast.
MoDOT plans to livestream the blast to allow the public the best possible view of this milestone.
The $220 million project to build the new bridges began in early 2022 and is on time to be completed in December 2024.