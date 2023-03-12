Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue, public safety alert Sunday night after troopers say two Hermann police officers were shot.
MSHP Alerts sent out the alert to phones and tweeted the blue alert around 9:40 p.m. A blue alert is when troopers are looking for a suspect who killed or seriously injured a peace officer, according to MSHP.
The alert asks the public to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler, license plate RF5AOP.
March 13, 2023
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Simpson is suspected of shoot two Hermann Police Department officers and fleeing the scene at Market Street.
As of Sunday night, the direction of the suspect is unknown. MSHP reports it's unclear whether the suspect took off on foot or in a vehicle.
The conditions of the two officers are unknown.
This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.