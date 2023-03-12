A blue, public safety alert has been issued in Hermann, Missouri Sunday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts tweeted the alert around 9:40 p.m.
The alert asks the public to be on the lookout for a 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson with red hair, driving a black 2012 jeep wrangler, license plate RF5AOP.
March 13, 2023
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Simpson shot two Hermann Police Department officers and fled the scene.
Currently -- The direction of the suspect is unknown and if the suspect is on foot or in the suspected jeep wrangler.
This is a developing story that will be updated as updates follow.