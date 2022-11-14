COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia.
Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed.
CPD has detectives and crime scene investigators on scene.
BREAKING: Columbia Police are investigating a death at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Blue Ridge Road. We will provide more information as it becomes available.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/YbJQUMEdwh— Nick Winkelman (@winkelman_nick) November 14, 2022
There is no threat to the public at the time, according to police.
(2) Our detectives and crime scene investigators are currently on scene. We thank the public for their patience as we handle this investigation.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 14, 2022
They ask the public to avoid the area surrounding 2700 Block of Blue Ridge Road as they investigate the situation.
