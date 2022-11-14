COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. 

Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed. 

CPD has detectives and crime scene investigators on scene.

There is no threat to the public at the time, according to police.

They ask the public to avoid the area surrounding 2700 Block of Blue Ridge Road as they investigate the situation.

